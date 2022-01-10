UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rise To Build On Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished on a strong note Monday, extending last week's gains as traders brushed off another loss on Wall Street, with eyes now on the upcoming release of US and Chinese inflation data

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.08 percent, or 253.16 points, to 23,746.54.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39 percent, or 13.98 points, to 3,593.52, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.59 percent, or 14.51 points, to 2,467.32.

