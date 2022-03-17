UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rocket 6.69% At Open To Extend Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks rocket 6.69% at open to extend surge

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared more than six percent at the start of trade Thursday morning, extending the previous day's nine percent gains, as investors pile back in after China's pledge to support markets.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 6.69 percent, or 1,343.21 points, to 21,430.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.40 percent, or 44.30 points, to 3,215.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.52 percent, or 31.78 points, to 2,118.02.

Investor sentiment was sent rocketing Wednesday after Chinese authorities said they would maintain capital market stability and adopt measures to handle risks for troubled property developers.

The announcement was music to the ears of investors in Chinese tech firms, which have been reeling for more than a year owing to a government crackdown on the sector, and compounded by recent fears about possible US sanctions if China were to help Russia in its war with Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Tech Index soared more than 10 percent Thursday, having seen a record advance of more than 20 percent the day before.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Music Exchange Ukraine Russia China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market Government

Recent Stories

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

8 hours ago
 Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constit ..

Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constitutional' statement: Ali Zaidi

8 hours ago
 Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's m ..

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

9 hours ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

9 hours ago
 7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advis ..

7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued

9 hours ago
 Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran r ..

Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran release

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>