Hong Kong stocks rocket 6.69% at open to extend surge

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared more than six percent at the start of trade Thursday morning, extending the previous day's nine percent gains, as investors pile back in after China's pledge to support markets.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 6.69 percent, or 1,343.21 points, to 21,430.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.40 percent, or 44.30 points, to 3,215.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.52 percent, or 31.78 points, to 2,118.02.

Investor sentiment was sent rocketing Wednesday after Chinese authorities said they would maintain capital market stability and adopt measures to handle risks for troubled property developers.

The announcement was music to the ears of investors in Chinese tech firms, which have been reeling for more than a year owing to a government crackdown on the sector, and compounded by recent fears about possible US sanctions if China were to help Russia in its war with Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Tech Index soared more than 10 percent Thursday, having seen a record advance of more than 20 percent the day before.