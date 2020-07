(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank almost two percent in the morning session Friday as worse-than-expected US jobs data fuelled concerns the surge in new infections in the country is knocking its economic recovery off track.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.83 percent, or 461.31 points, to 24,801.69.