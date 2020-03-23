Hong Kong stocks sharply down at break

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session lower, with investors worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 14,000 people around the world.

The Hang Seng Index -- after plunging five percent at the open -- went into the break down 3.75 percent, or 855.77 points, at 21,949.30.