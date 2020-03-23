UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Sharply Down At Break

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:59 AM

Hong Kong stocks sharply down at break

Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session lower, with investors worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 14,000 people around the world

Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session lower, with investors worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 14,000 people around the world.

The Hang Seng Index -- after plunging five percent at the open -- went into the break down 3.75 percent, or 855.77 points, at 21,949.30.

