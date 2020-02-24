Hong Kong stocks sharply down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks extended losses at the start of trade on Monday as investors fret over the spread of the deadly coronavirus around the world.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.75 percent, or 203.

46 points, to 27,105.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.39 percent, or 11.78 points, to 3,027.89 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.09 percent, or 1.79 points, down at 1,905.56.