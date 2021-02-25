Hong Kong stocks sharply higher at break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied more than two percent in Thursday's morning session, recovering a huge chunk of the previous day's losses, as traders welcomed upbeat vaccine news and soothing comments on monetary policy from the head of the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.15 percent, or 638.16 points, to 30,356.40, having plunged three percent Wednesday.