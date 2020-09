Hong Kong, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday morning sharply lower, in line with a sell-off across Asia, after the head of the Federal Reserve warned of an uncertain outlook for the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.61 percent, or 397.96 points, to 24,327.67.

dan/hg