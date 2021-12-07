Hong Kong stocks sharply up at the open

Hong Kong, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Tuesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant will prove less dangerous than previously feared.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.

61 percent, or 376.47 points, to 23,725.85.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.64 percent, or 23.25 points, to 3,612.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.27 percent, or 6.27 points, at 2,502.22.