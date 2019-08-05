Hong Kong stocks sink 05 August 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong shares plummeted Monday, as fears of a US-China trade war spiked following President Donald Trump's vow to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods

The Hang Seng Index lost 2.85 percent, or 767.

26 points, to 26,151.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.62 percent, or 46.34 points, to close at 2,821.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.47 percent, or 22.59 points, to close at 1,517.27.