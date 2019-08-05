UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Sink 05 August 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:27 PM

Hong Kong shares plummeted Monday, as fears of a US-China trade war spiked following President Donald Trump's vow to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares plummeted Monday, as fears of a US-China trade war spiked following President Donald Trump's vow to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Hang Seng Index lost 2.85 percent, or 767.

26 points, to 26,151.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.62 percent, or 46.34 points, to close at 2,821.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.47 percent, or 22.59 points, to close at 1,517.27.

