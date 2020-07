(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished the morning slightly higher Wednesday, extending the previous day's surge, with investors keeping track on US efforts to agree on a new economic stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 20.22 points, to 25,655.88.

