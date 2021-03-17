Hong Kong stocks slip at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged lower at the open on Wednesday following a mixed lead from Wall Street ahead of the conclusion of a key US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

12 percent, or 35.45 points, to 28,992.24 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.32 percent, or 11.00 points, at 3,435.73 in early trade, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.24 percent, or 5.31 points, to 2,191.20.