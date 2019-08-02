Hong Kong stocks slump at close 02 August 2019

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong shares ended sharply down Friday, after US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on China sent global markets plummeting

Hong Kong shares ended sharply down Friday, after US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on China sent global markets plummeting.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.35 percent, or 647.

12 points, to 26,918.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.41 percent, or 40.93 points, to close at 2,867.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 1.48 percent, or 23.20 points lower, at 1,539.86.