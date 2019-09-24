UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Snap Six-day Losing Run 24 September 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:33 PM

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 September 2019

Hong Kong shares ended with gains on Tuesday to bring to an end a six-day losing streak with investors keeping tabs on developments in the China-US trade saga

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended with gains on Tuesday to bring to an end a six-day losing streak with investors keeping tabs on developments in the China-US trade saga.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

22 percent, or 58.60 points, to 26,281.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 percent, or 8.26points, to 2,985.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stockson China's second exchange, was 0.33 percent, or 5.50 points, up at 1,665.56.

