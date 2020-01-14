Hong Kong stocks snap three-day win streak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday on a negative note as investors took profits following a three-day rally, with attention on the upcoming signing of the China-US trade pact in Washington

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday on a negative note as investors took profits following a three-day rally, with attention on the upcoming signing of the China-US trade pact in Washington.

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.

24 percent, or 69.80 points, to close at 28,885.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.28 percent, or 8.75 points, to 3,106.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.23 percent, or 4.22 points, to 1,818.13.