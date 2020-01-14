UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Snap Three-day Win Streak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:36 PM

Hong Kong stocks snap three-day win streak

Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday on a negative note as investors took profits following a three-day rally, with attention on the upcoming signing of the China-US trade pact in Washington

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday on a negative note as investors took profits following a three-day rally, with attention on the upcoming signing of the China-US trade pact in Washington.

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.

24 percent, or 69.80 points, to close at 28,885.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.28 percent, or 8.75 points, to 3,106.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.23 percent, or 4.22 points, to 1,818.13.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Washington Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

“Yes, Colonel Rahim is a spy backed by a network ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Culture receives Japan&#039;s first la ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$66.07 a barrel ..

56 minutes ago

3-day "Malam Jabba Winter Sports Festival 2020" to ..

9 minutes ago

Iran judiciary says arrests made over airliner dow ..

9 minutes ago

Thai Government to Set Up Special Office to Fight ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.