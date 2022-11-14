UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Soar More Than 3% At Open

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks soar more than 3% at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged more than three percent at the open on Monday after China unveiled a series of measures aimed at rescuing the country's property sector and moved to ease some Covid measures.

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.89 percent, or 673.

60 points, to 17,999.26 -- after rocketing more than seven percent on Friday owing to easing fears over US interest rate hikes.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.44 percent, or 13.57 points, to 3,100.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.15 percent, or 2.96 points, to 2,020.92.

