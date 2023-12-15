Open Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Soar More Than 3% In Morning Trade

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Hong Kong stocks soar more than 3% in morning trade

Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent in the morning session Friday, extending a rally fuelled by the Federal Reserve's indication that it will cut interest rates next year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent in the morning session Friday, extending a rally fuelled by the Federal Reserve's indication that it will cut interest rates next year.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.40 percent, or 554.36 points, to 16,956.55.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.51 percent, or 15.20 points, to 2,974.18, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.46 percent, or 8.46 points, to 1,843.73.

Markets worldwide have been boosted by the dovish pivot from the Fed on Wednesday, which comes as data suggests more than a year of tightening had put the bank on course to taming inflation.

Investors were also cheered by news that the People's Bank of China had pumped more cash into the financial system than expected.

However, data showing Chinese retail sales came in below forecasts reminded markets that the world's number two economy continues to struggle a year after the removal of draconian Covid containment measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Bank Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewel ..

PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewell to traditional processes:MD

10 minutes ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police e ..

Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police entry into premises of the dist ..

18 minutes ago
 Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aam ..

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aamir Jamal's six-fer on Test deb ..

55 minutes ago
 PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, ..

PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, IPM

14 minutes ago
 Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to E ..

Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to Elevate Your Gameplay

1 hour ago
 HEC cricket team to participate in PCB Grade-I tou ..

HEC cricket team to participate in PCB Grade-I tournament

14 minutes ago
Pakistan Post partners with Dayspring to launch gr ..

Pakistan Post partners with Dayspring to launch groundbreaking research journal

14 minutes ago
 BISP holds roundtable discussion on promoting part ..

BISP holds roundtable discussion on promoting partnerships with civil society or ..

14 minutes ago
 Air Arabia operates direct flights between Colombo ..

Air Arabia operates direct flights between Colombo, Abu Dhabi

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani delegation explores agri tech cooperatio ..

Pakistani delegation explores agri tech cooperation in Gansu, China

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 26 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 26 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 Stocks attempt to extend Fed-fuelled rally

Stocks attempt to extend Fed-fuelled rally

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business