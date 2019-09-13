UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start Day Slightly Higher

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:59 AM

Hong Kong,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019):Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains on Friday as investors cheered a fresh round of stimulus measures from the European Central Bank, with hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.25 percent, or 66.88 points, to 27,154.51.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

