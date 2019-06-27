Hong Kong stocks start day with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong opened higher on Thursday with investors zoning in on the upcoming talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 130.

96 points, to 28,352.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.21 percent, or 6.33 points, to 2,982.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.30 percent, or 4.66 points, to 1,565.17.