Hong Kong stocks start day with gains

Hong Kong, 10th Jul, 2019: Hong Kong shares opened with slight gains on Wednesday following two days of losses, while investors await key congressional testimony from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

46 percent, or 128.81 points to 28,245.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 6.96 points, to 2,935.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.28 percent, or 4.34 points, to 1,562.45.