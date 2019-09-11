Hong Kong stocks start day with gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares rose in the first few minutes of Wednesday morning as traders were cheered by the broadly optimistic tone across regional markets as they bet on fresh easing measures from leading central banks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.40 percent, or 106.96 points, to 26,790.64.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.29 percent, or 8.73 points, to 3,029.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.20 percent, or 3.44 points, to 1,690.75.