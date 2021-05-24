UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start Day With Losses

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:10 AM



Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday morning following a tepid lead from Wall Street, with investors keeping tabs on rising virus infections in some parts of Asia that is leading governments to impose fresh containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 40.45 points, to 28,417.99.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.29 points to 3,486.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.75 points, to 2,321.54.

