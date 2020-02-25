Hong Kong stocks start day with more losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged down slightly at the start of trade on Tuesday morning, extending losses into a fourth-straight day following a steep sell-off in Europe and New York, though losses were tempered by bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.37 percent, or 98.49 points, to 26,722.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.62 percent, or 49.16 points, to 2,982.07 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 2.09 percent, or 40.35 points, to 1,893.01.