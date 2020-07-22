Hong Kong stocks start lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong opened in the red Wednesday as profit-takers moved in following a more-than-two-percent rally the day before.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 60.41 points, to 25,575.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.17 percent, or 5.71 points, to 3,315.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.19 percent, or 4.19 points, to 2,228.51.