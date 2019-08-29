Hong Kong stocks start marginally lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks inched down in the first few minutes of Thursday as investors tentatively await the next developments in the stop-start trade talks between China and the US.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 9.

15 points to 25,606.33 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.08 percent, or 2.24 points, to 2,896.00 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.14 percent, or 2.24 points, to 1,596.06.