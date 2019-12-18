UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start On Front Foot

Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks start on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged up soon after the open Wednesday, extending the previous two days' rally, following another record close on Wall StreetThe Hang Seng index climbed 0.37 percent, or 103.

03 points, to 27,946.74.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was slightly lower, inching down 0.95 points to 3,021.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.06 percent, or 1.02 points, to 1,707.76.

