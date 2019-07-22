Hong Kong stocks start on negative note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower Monday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street on fading hopes for a deep Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.53 percent, or 153.

12 points, to 28,612.28.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.59 points, to 2,925.79 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.14 percent, or 2.26 points, to 1,562.53.