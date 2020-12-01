Hong Kong stocks start on positive note

Hong Kong, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday following the previous day's steep drop and as traders continued to take solace from good progress in the development of vaccines.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

31 percent, or 81.22 points, to 26,422.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.77 points, to 3,388.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.16 percent, or 3.64 points, to 2,246.02.