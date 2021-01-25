UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start Week On Strong Note

Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:57 PM

Hong Kong stocks start week on strong note

Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Monday following a two-day sell-off, as investors welcomed news that leaders had lifted a lockdown in a part of the city

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Monday following a two-day sell-off, as investors welcomed news that leaders had lifted a lockdown in a part of the city.

The Hang Seng jumped 2.

41 percent, or 711.16 points, to 30,159.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.48 percent, or 17.49 points, to 3,624.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.27 percent, or 6.61 points, to 2,462.85.

