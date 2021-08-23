Hong Kong Stocks Start Week With A Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:53 PM
Hong Kong stocks finished Monday on a strong note, tracking a rally on Wall Street, as bargain-buyers stepped into the mix following last week's sharp losses
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday on a strong note, tracking a rally on Wall Street, as bargain-buyers stepped into the mix following last week's sharp losses.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.
05 percent, or 259.87 points, to 25,109.59.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.45 percent, or 49.80 points, to 3,477.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 2.35 percent, or 56.08 points, to 2,445.04.