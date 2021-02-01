Hong Kong stocks start week with big gains

Hong Kong stocks surged on Monday on bargain-buying following last week's rout, with data showing growth in China's economic activity lifting hopes the government will unveil fresh support measures

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged on Monday on bargain-buying following last week's rout, with data showing growth in China's economic activity lifting hopes the government will unveil fresh support measures.

The Hang Seng rose 2.15 percent, or 609.15 points, to 28,892.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.64 percent, or 22.21 points, to 3,505.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.17 percent, or 27.35 points, to 2,362.39.