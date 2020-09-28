Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street with market heavyweight HSBC boosted by news its biggest stakeholder had increased its investment in the firm

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street with market heavyweight HSBC boosted by news its biggest stakeholder had increased its investment in the firm.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.04 percent, or 240.63 points, to 23,476.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.88 points, to 3,217.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.75 percent, or 16.17 points, to 2,126.88.