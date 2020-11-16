Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

Hong Kong stocks started the week on a positive note Monday, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record close on Wall Street fuelled by hopes over a coronavirus vaccine

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started the week on a positive note Monday, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record close on Wall Street fuelled by hopes over a coronavirus vaccine.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

86 percent, or 224.81 points, to 26,381.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.11 percent, or 36.86 points, to 3,346.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.93 percent, or 21.16 points, to 2,289.82.