UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start Week With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

Hong Kong stocks started the week on a positive note Monday, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record close on Wall Street fuelled by hopes over a coronavirus vaccine

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started the week on a positive note Monday, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record close on Wall Street fuelled by hopes over a coronavirus vaccine.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

86 percent, or 224.81 points, to 26,381.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.11 percent, or 36.86 points, to 3,346.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.93 percent, or 21.16 points, to 2,289.82.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change establishes smog contro ..

2 minutes ago

Amir Khan, family remain safe in recent car-crash ..

17 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz prays for early recovery of CM Sindh

2 minutes ago

Mayweather returns to ring for Feb 2021 Tokyo bout ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open

3 minutes ago

Uzbekistan to boost trade with Afghanistan, resume ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.