UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start Week With Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:41 PM

Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

Hong Kong stocks closed on a high Monday, extending last week's advance as countries begin to reopen their economies from lockdown, while death rates are also showing signs of slowing

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed on a high Monday, extending last week's advance as countries begin to reopen their economies from lockdown, while death rates are also showing signs of slowing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

53 percent, or 371.89 points, to 24,602.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.54 points to 2,894.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.24 percent, or 4.43 points, to 1,804.74.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik shares beautiful pictures of wife, so ..

4 minutes ago

Head of Russian Gov't Agency Refutes Czech Claims ..

28 seconds ago

Europe emerges from confinement, but Asia infectio ..

31 seconds ago

France, Spain ease virus lockdowns but UK wary

33 seconds ago

New Zealand media giant makes one-dollar bid for r ..

37 seconds ago

With prices down and jobs leaving, US oil workers ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.