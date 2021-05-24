Hong Kong stocks start week with loss

Stocks in Hong Kong closed slightly lower Monday as traders weighed concerns about spiking inflation and new virus cases in Asia against optimism about the global economic recovery

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Stocks in Hong Kong closed slightly lower Monday as traders weighed concerns about spiking inflation and new virus cases in Asia against optimism about the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

16 percent, or 46.18 points, to 28,412.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.31 percent, or 10.73 points, to 3,497.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.75 percent, or 17.47 points, to 2,337.26.