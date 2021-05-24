UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start Week With Loss

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:05 PM

Hong Kong stocks start week with loss

Stocks in Hong Kong closed slightly lower Monday as traders weighed concerns about spiking inflation and new virus cases in Asia against optimism about the global economic recovery

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Stocks in Hong Kong closed slightly lower Monday as traders weighed concerns about spiking inflation and new virus cases in Asia against optimism about the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

16 percent, or 46.18 points, to 28,412.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.31 percent, or 10.73 points, to 3,497.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.75 percent, or 17.47 points, to 2,337.26.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Asia

Recent Stories

Russia's Zakharova Shocked by Western Reaction to ..

11 seconds ago

Rangers arrests four accused involved in over 300 ..

13 seconds ago

Russia Registers 8,406 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

16 seconds ago

Latvia's AirBaltic Suspends Flights Above Belarus ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus denounces 'unfounded' claims over plane di ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner hints to punish lethargic officials u ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.