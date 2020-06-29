Hong Kong stocks start week with losses

Hong Kong stocks ended one percent down Monday, in line with a sell-off across Asia following a steep drop on Wall Street as investors fret over an increase of new virus cases around the world

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended one percent down Monday, in line with a sell-off across Asia following a steep drop on Wall Street as investors fret over an increase of new virus cases around the world.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.01 percent, or 248.71 points, to 24,301.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.61 percent, or 18.03 points, to 2,961.52 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.44 percent, or 8.60 points to 1,939.12.