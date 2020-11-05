Hong Kong stocks start with big gains

Hong Kong, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks climbed more than two percent at the open Thursday, building on a healthy rally this week, following a strong surge on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.

47 percent, or 614.77 points, to 25,500.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.86 percent, or 28.14 points, to 3,305.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 0.90 percent, or 20.33 points, to 2,282.46.