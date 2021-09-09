Hong Kong stocks start with big losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled in the first few minutes of trade Thursday following further losses on Wall Street fuelled by recovery concerns, while the embattled tech sector took another hit after Chinese authorities summoned top gaming firms for talks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.93 percent, or 244.00 points, to 26,076.93.

The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.23 percent, or 8.36 points, to 3,666.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.10 percent, or 2.57 points, to 2,490.02.