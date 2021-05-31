UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start With Gains

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Monday slightly higher, building on last week's gains as fears over inflation make way for optimism over the economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

35 percent, or 101.05 points, to 29,225.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.71 points to 3,600.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.12 percent, or 2.84 points, to 2,396.32.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Juries for the 16th edition of Al Burda Award anno ..

6 hours ago

Imperial College London designated centre of excel ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP urges smokers to quit to avoid more serious ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Supreme Committee for Ur ..

10 hours ago

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.