Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Monday slightly higher, building on last week's gains as fears over inflation make way for optimism over the economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

35 percent, or 101.05 points, to 29,225.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.71 points to 3,600.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.12 percent, or 2.84 points, to 2,396.32.