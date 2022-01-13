Hong Kong stocks start with gains 13th Jan, 2022

Hong Kong stocks rose again at the open Thursday, building on a healthy run-up this week, following a strong lead from Wall Street as US inflation data suggested prices could be stabilising

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose again at the open Thursday, building on a healthy run-up this week, following a strong lead from Wall Street as US inflation data suggested prices could be stabilising.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.65 percent, or 159.31 points, to 24,561.48.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.10 percent, or 3.59 points, higher to 3,601.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also ticked up 0.10 percent, or 2.46 points, to 2,478.28.