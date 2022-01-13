UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Start With Gains 13th Jan, 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 01:35 PM

Hong Kong stocks start with gains 13th Jan, 2022

Hong Kong stocks rose again at the open Thursday, building on a healthy run-up this week, following a strong lead from Wall Street as US inflation data suggested prices could be stabilising

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose again at the open Thursday, building on a healthy run-up this week, following a strong lead from Wall Street as US inflation data suggested prices could be stabilising.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.65 percent, or 159.31 points, to 24,561.48.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.10 percent, or 3.59 points, higher to 3,601.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also ticked up 0.10 percent, or 2.46 points, to 2,478.28.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

19 minutes ago
 Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West to headlin ..

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West to headline Coachella

2 minutes ago
 Britain seeks 'pragmatic' EU approach at Northern ..

Britain seeks 'pragmatic' EU approach at Northern Ireland talks

2 minutes ago
 Defender Weddle rejoins NFL Rams two years after r ..

Defender Weddle rejoins NFL Rams two years after retiring

2 minutes ago
 Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soa ..

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

2 minutes ago
 vivo V23e — A Promising Contender With Its Camer ..

Vivo V23e — A Promising Contender With Its Camera Innovation, Trendy Design An ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.