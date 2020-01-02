Hong Kong stocks start with gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, starting the new decade on a positive note, after China's central bank said it would reduce the amount of cash must keep in reserve as it looks to bolster the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 percent, or 59.62 points, to 28,249.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.53 percent, or 16.22 points, to 3,066.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.68 percent, or 11.68 points, to 1,734.63.