UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start With Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:33 AM

Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, starting the new decade on a positive note, after China's central bank said it would reduce the amount of cash must keep in reserve as it looks to bolster the economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, starting the new decade on a positive note, after China's central bank said it would reduce the amount of cash must keep in reserve as it looks to bolster the economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 percent, or 59.62 points, to 28,249.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.53 percent, or 16.22 points, to 3,066.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.68 percent, or 11.68 points, to 1,734.63.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

MoHR drafted nine legislation bills during past si ..

4 minutes ago

Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles b ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia floods leave two dozen dead, several mis ..

4 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

4 minutes ago

Pitcher Don Larsen dies of cancer at 90

26 minutes ago

Kyrgios-inspired tennis fundraisers to help Austra ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.