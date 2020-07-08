Hong Kong stocks start with gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, resuming their rally after a steep drop in the previous session.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.40 percent, or 102.95 points, to 26,078.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.52 percent, or 17.54 points, to 3,362.88 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.45 percent, or 9.62 points, to 2,167.56.

