Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning slightly lower as investors prepare for the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.25 percent, or 70.68 points, to 28,604.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.35 percent, or 12.14 points, to 3,467.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.40 percent, or 9.06 points, to 2,249.05.