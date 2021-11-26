UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Start With Losses

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Friday morning, in line with a sell-off across Asia following the discovery of a new virus variant that has several mutations and has fanned fears it could spread globally.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.96 percent, or 237.48 points, to 24,502.68.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 8.07 points, to 3,576.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.18 percent, or 4.57 points, to 2,507.65.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Asia

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

26 minutes ago
 Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for B ..

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for Bahrain National Day

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review adva ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional de ..

9 hours ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

8 hours ago
 Timely completion of privatization programme govt' ..

Timely completion of privatization programme govt's top priority: Soomro

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.