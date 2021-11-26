Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Friday morning, in line with a sell-off across Asia following the discovery of a new virus variant that has several mutations and has fanned fears it could spread globally.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.96 percent, or 237.48 points, to 24,502.68.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 8.07 points, to 3,576.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.18 percent, or 4.57 points, to 2,507.65.