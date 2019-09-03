UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start With Losses

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks slipped in opening trade Tuesday as investors continued to fret over the China-US trade row after a report said the two sides were struggling to arrange fresh talks.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.31 percent, or 80.23 points, to 25,546.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.06 percent, or 1.84 points, to 2,925.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.32 points to 1,615.24.

