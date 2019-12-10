UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start With Losses

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:50 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started on the back foot Tuesday morning following a negative lead from Wall Street as investors grow nervous about looming US tariffs on Chinese goods and a lack of news on trade talks.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.44 percent, or 115.74 points, to 26,378.99.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 5.54 points, to 2,908.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.23 percent, or 3.85 points, to 1,636.66.

