Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong sank at the start of trade Friday morning on fresh concerns about the global recovery after data showed US jobless claims rose last week for the first time since March.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

88 percent, or 222.24 points, to 25,040.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.62 percent, or 20.75 points, to 3,304.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.81 percent, or 18.33 points, to 2,232.59.