Hong Kong stocks start with small gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, clawing back a small part of the previous day's sell-off after Donald Trump said Chinese and US trade talks would resume soon.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

14 percent, or 35.65 points, to 25,715.98 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.56 percent, or 15.95 points, to 2,879.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.63 percent, or 9.87 points, to 1,576.44.