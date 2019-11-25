UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start With Strong Gains

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares jumped more than one percent at the start of business Monday after China offered fresh concessions to the US as the two try to hammer out their mini trade deal.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.

05 percent, or 278.27 points, to 26,873.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 percent, or 3.82 points, to 2,889.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.08 percent, or 1.32 points, to 1,608.84.

