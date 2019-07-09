Hong Kong stocks suffer another sell-off

Hong Kong stocks ended with losses on Tuesday, extending the previous day's sell-off as hopes for a big Federal Reserve interest rate cut were dented by last week's strong US jobs report

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended with losses on Tuesday, extending the previous day's sell-off as hopes for a big Federal Reserve interest rate cut were dented by last week's strong US jobs report.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.76 percent, or 215.41 points, to 28,116.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 percent, or 5.13 points, to 2,928.23 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.21 percent, or 3.31 points, to 1,558.11.