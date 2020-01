(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks extended losses in the morning session Monday, hit by concerns about a possible middle East conflict after the US killed a top Iranian general last week, though energy firms were boosted by surging oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.67 percent, or 189.94 points, to 28,261.56.